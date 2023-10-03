close
Heatmap

Bihar announces 10% reservation for EWS in judicial services, law colleges

The state cabinet also gave its approval for the construction of 100 veterinary hospitals in the state, Siddhartha said

Gavel, Law & Order

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Tuesday announced 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the judicial services, and the state-run law colleges and universities.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister.
"The cabinet approved amendments in the guidelines of the State Judicial Services, 1951, allowing 10 per cent reservation for EWS category in judicial services and also in state-run law institutes and universities," said Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddhartha.
A notification with the details will soon be issued by the department concerned, he said.
The state cabinet also gave its approval for the construction of 100 veterinary hospitals in the state, Siddhartha said.
"A total of 100 first-class veterinary hospitals will be constructed in different districts of the state. Besides, there will be training centers at all these hospitals. For this, Rs 225 crore will be spent in 17 districts," he said.

The state cabinet also gave its nod for the creation of 30 additional posts of clerks for handling matters related to the Consumers Affairs Department, Siddhartha said.

Topics : Bihar Reservation EWS quota Judicial service Law

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon