Bihar announces 10% reservation for EWS in judicial services, law colleges

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Tuesday announced 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the judicial services, and the state-run law colleges and universities.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister.

"The cabinet approved amendments in the guidelines of the State Judicial Services, 1951, allowing 10 per cent reservation for EWS category in judicial services and also in state-run law institutes and universities," said Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddhartha.

A notification with the details will soon be issued by the department concerned, he said.

The state cabinet also gave its approval for the construction of 100 veterinary hospitals in the state, Siddhartha said.

"A total of 100 first-class veterinary hospitals will be constructed in different districts of the state. Besides, there will be training centers at all these hospitals. For this, Rs 225 crore will be spent in 17 districts," he said.

Also Read Delimitation pointless, says Gandhi; Amit Shah urges house to pass Bill SC dismisses review petitions against verdict upholding EWS quota B'wood actresses visit new Parliament, praise Women's Reservation Bill Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so far IRCTC launches Amazing Goa Ex Rajkot, the package covers 5 nights/6 days Chakma district council's chief executive,16 others set to join ZPM Amritanandamayi bearer of India's spiritual tradition: PM on her 70th b'day Delhi's 'Green War Room' to combat air pollution begins operations Nanoparticle emissions from vehicles in Delhi pose health risks: Study

The state cabinet also gave its nod for the creation of 30 additional posts of clerks for handling matters related to the Consumers Affairs Department, Siddhartha said.