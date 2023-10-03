Delhi's 'Green War Room' to combat air pollution begins operations

To curb pollution in the city of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has listed fifteen points that will be taken into consideration in the coming winter season in the city.

The Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday launched the 'Green war room' which is set up in Delhi to curb the persisting problem of air pollution in the city.

As soon as someone spreads pollution in the city, you can take a photo and post it on the green Delhi app. This comes directly to the war room team.

The war room is also able to see how much pollution is there in which area of ​​Delhi. Earlier there were just 9 teams allocated, now it has been increased to 17 teams. Nandita Malhotra has been made in charge for the same.

The Green war room will start functioning 24x7 in Delhi from Tuesday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai says, "Our first plan is to control pollution in Delhi. The second thing that is part of our winter action plan is coordinating with the states where stubble burning happens. Punjab has also prepared this time. According to reports, there will be less stubble burning in Punjab".

Ealier in a press conference on September 29, Arvind Kejriwal said "We have identified thirteen hotspots where pollution is high and an action plan has been made for each hotspot and a war room has been made too. Thirteen special teams have been also formed. Last year we used bio-decomposer to control stubble burning in 4400 acres, this year it will be used in 5 thousand acres."

The government will deploy 530 water sprinklers to prevent dust pollution at 13 hotspots and 385 teams will check vehicles' pollution certificates and prevent the plying of overage cars.

In 2018, the Supreme Court banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi.

CM Kejriwal said burning garbage in the open is banned in Delhi and 611 teams will monitor its implementation.

Delhi CM further said that to control vehicle pollution, 385 teams will keep an eye on old vehicles while 530 water sprinkling vehicles have been installed and 258 anti-smog guns will operate on the roads during winter.

"There will be a ban on firecrackers in the city. To increase the green cover, a total of one crore new saplings will be planted, out of which 52 lakh will be planted by the Delhi government," Kejriwal added.