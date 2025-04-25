Friday, April 25, 2025 | 04:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bihar police arrest 2024 NEET-UG exam leak mastermind, probe underway

On May 5, 2024, the NEET UG paper was stolen from OASIS School, Hazaribagh. On the night of April 24, 2025 investigators arrested Sanjeev Mukhia, the alleged mastermind behind the paper leak

Agencies involved in the investigation have found that Mukhia’s gang operates across multiple states, including Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab | Photo: Shutterstock

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Bihar police’s Economic Offence Unit (EOU) has arrested the alleged mastermind in the 2024 The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG paper leak case. Sanjeev Mukhia, the alleged mastermind, is also suspected of involvement in multiple exam leak cases, news agency ANI reported.  
 
Mukhiya’s arrest was confirmed by Nayyar Husnain Khan, additional director general of the EOU, who was arrested on Thursday night. Earlier on April 9, Bihar police announced cash rewards between ₹1 lakh and ₹3 lakh for those assisting in arresting the accused Mukhia and his associates, Shubham Kumar and Rajkishore Kumar Shah.
 
The investigation revealed that on May 5, 2024, the NEET UG question paper was stolen from the control room of the OASIS School in Hazaribagh.
 
 
According to a Hindustan Times report, the officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were also present during the interrogation to question the accused. Citing officials, the report said that the accused was hiding in an apartment at Sarguna More near Danapur police station.
 
The report mentions probing agencies, including EOU and CBI, were unable to track Mukhia, months after filing a case against him. Agencies involved in the investigation have found that Mukhia’s gang operates across multiple states, including Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab.

Mukhia’s gang is also suspected of involvement in leaking question papers for multiple recruitment examinations, such as those for veterinary doctors and English teachers in Haryana, along with other tests held in Uttar Pradesh.
   
Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, deputy inspector general of police (DIG), EoU, noted, “Shubham has spent time in jail in connection with the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) question paper leak case; now he is wanted in the constable paper leak case. Similarly, Raj Kishore is wanted in the constable paper leak case while he is the person who used to collect money from the aspirants, provide monetary finance to the mafias, as well as being involved in money transfer to other syndicate members.”
 
The report added that while two criminal cases have been registered against Shubham and Rajkishore, four cases are filed against the main accused, Mukhia.
 
A case has also been filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Sanjeev Mukhia, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for possessing 144 per cent more assets than his legitimate income.

Topics : NEET UG Bihar police BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

