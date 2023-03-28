BJP playing politics over OBC community, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that the BJP was only playing politics in the name of OBCs and it was not concerned about them.

"...This (BJP's attack on Rahul Gandhi for maligning the Modi community) has nothing to do with OBCs. Neither Modi nor Smriti Irani should become 'thekedar' of the OBC community. They want to do politics and nothing else in the name of OBC... They are running away from Rahul Gandhi. PM Modi has deployed Smriti Irani today. If she says 'no', she'll lose her job," Chowdhury said.

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking in Parliament and avoiding the media.

"Come to us with real issues...If you (PM Modi) have courage, sit before the media and tell them to ask you anything," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Smriti Irani while attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had said that "Due to political frustration, Rahul Gandhi's hatred towards PM Modi has now transformed into insult to the entire nation. While insulting the PM, he thought it wise to insult the entire OBC community."

--IANS

