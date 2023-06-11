Blaze in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar factory, 20 fire tenders rushed

A fire broke out in a factory in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar on Sunday, officials said, adding 20 fire tenders have been pressed into service.

The Delhi Fire Service officials said there was no report of injuries to anybody.

According to fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 6 pm and more than 20 fire tenders are on the job to douse of the fire.

The fire-fighting operation is underway, an official said, adding what caused the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

