close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Blaze in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar factory, 20 fire tenders rushed

A fire broke out in a factory in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar on Sunday, officials said, adding 20 fire tenders have been pressed into service

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A fire broke out in a factory in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar on Sunday, officials said, adding 20 fire tenders have been pressed into service.

The Delhi Fire Service officials said there was no report of injuries to anybody.

According to fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 6 pm and more than 20 fire tenders are on the job to douse of the fire.

The fire-fighting operation is underway, an official said, adding what caused the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read

UP Municipal Election 2023: Over 19% turnout till 11 am, details here

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Prez Droupadi Murmu confers eight Kirti Chakras, 29 Shaurya Chakras

86 candidates declared elected unopposed in Uttar Pradesh municipal polls

DMRC remodels entry, exit points at Sarojini Nagar metro for greater ease

Baghel writes to Scindia seeking inclusion of Bilaspur in UDAN scheme

Haryana to set up horticulture market with outlay of Rs 2,600cr in Sonipat

Waiting for verdict on wrestlers' row, will fight next polls: WFI chief

Indian crew members of cargo ship return home after detention in Africa

Gujarat prepares for impact as cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Fire accident

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indian crew members of cargo ship return home after detention in Africa

Photo: Freepik
2 min read

Gujarat prepares for impact as cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall

Cyclone Biparjoy
4 min read

Andhra Pradesh CM constitutes working group to transform school curriculum

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh, jaganmohan reddy
2 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: Ordinance is sheer disrespect of people of Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Bihar municipal elections: Counting of votes for 805 posts underway

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes
1 min read

Ordinance sheer disrespect of Delhi people, says CM Kejriwal at AAP rally

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon