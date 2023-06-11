Haryana to set up horticulture market with outlay of Rs 2,600cr in Sonipat

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated the construction of the India International Horticulture Market to be set up with an outlay of Rs 2,600 crore in Sonipat district, saying "this is not just a building but a vision, which will double the income of the farmers".

Besides the farmers, it will prove to be beneficial for fruit and vegetable producers and traders.

The Chief Minister also addressed the gathering at the foundation laying ceremony of the second phase of the horticulture market in Ganaur town located along the National Highway 44.

He also laid the foundation stone of other development projects of Rs 55 crore. Among these, a vegetable market to be built in Bhiwani at a cost of Rs 495 lakh, the construction of a grain market at Siwani in Bhiwani at a cost of Rs 1,204.03 lakh and development of the Munak purchase centre in subyard at Assandh in Karnal at a cost of Rs 894.94 lakh.

Khattar said with the expansion of the horticulture market it would become the biggest in Asia.

"This will give special benefits to the buyers and sellers of the states of northern India. This market will be prepared as the best alternative to Azadpur (In Delhi), in which all kinds of facilities will be provided."

He said this initiative will directly strengthen the economic condition of Haryana.

"The market will play a special role in fulfilling the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double the income of farmers."

Along with this, he said the works will be expanded at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. The tender works of Rs 2,600 crore will be completed within two years.

Besides Haryana, farmers and traders from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand will be able to take advantage of the market.

The Chief Minister announced that the farmers producing vegetables would be given subsidies at the rate of Rs 5,000 per acre for three years. Its area and time period can also be increased as per the requirement.

He said at present vegetable production is being done on three thousand acres in the Ganaur block, which should be further increased.

The Chief Minister also made announcements for sunflower producing farmers. He said in view of recent challenges faced by the sunflower farmers, it has been decided that an oil factory will be set up in Kurukshetra, which will have a capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes.

He said Maharana Pratap Horticulture University in Karnal will start next year, which will give special benefits to the farmers.

--IANS

vg/pgh