close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

BLS Int'l, PSB Alliance partner to offer advanced doorstep banking services

Under the partnership, BLS International's expertise and cutting-edge technology will facilitate doorstep banking services for PSBs, the company said

Finance ministry, state-run banks discuss 3-year strategic roadmap

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global tech-enabled services firm BLS International on Monday said it has formed a strategic partnership with PSB Alliance, a prominent company formed by public sector banks (PSBs), to provide advanced doorstep banking services (DSB).
Under the partnership, BLS International's expertise and cutting-edge technology will facilitate doorstep banking services for PSBs, it added.
The initial rollout will be in 58 cities, with plans for a seamless expansion to all regions and the company is committed to elevate customer experience and accessibility to all the 12 public sector banks under the PSB Alliance, it added.
"This collaboration is expected to bring about a paradigm shift in the way banking services are available in the country. The partnership reflects a commitment to stay at the forefront of this transformation and offer cutting-edge services that meet the needs of today's tech-savvy and diverse customer base.
"The DSB will not only enhance customer convenience but also align with the nation's vision of promoting financial inclusion," BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.
Under the terms of the three-year contract, BLS International will offer all basic banking services, along with the assistance of service providers in the selected 100 centres. It is further projected to cater to an estimated customer transaction count of 11.7 million.

Also Read

BLS International hits new high; soars 9% on proposed IPO of BLS E-Services

BLS International profit jumps over 2-fold to Rs 76.73 cr for Jan-Mar

BLS E-Services files draft papers with Sebi to garner funds via IPO

PSB shares rally; IOB, PSB, Central Bank, Uco Bank surge over 30% in 4 days

BLS International Services plans Rs 2,000 cr investment: JMD Aggarwal

Improve trains' punctuality during Parl session: Railway Board to all zones

BJP's Meena accuses Gehlot-led govt of scams worth over Rs 66,000 crore

No alliance with BJP in TN, matter will be decided during elections: AIADMK

WHO chief urges China to give full access to probe origins of Covid: Report

G20 meet: India carved place for itself as Vishwa Mitra, says PM Modi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BLS International Services Banking sector Banking Industry finance sector

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotoGP Bharat 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVEHartalika Teej 2023Women's Reservation BillGanesh ChaturthiApple iPhone 15 Series

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrantsTorrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from OppositionGanesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon