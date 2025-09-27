Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 08:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BMW accident case: Accused driver gets bail, told to submit passport

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

A court here on Saturday granted bail to Gaganpreet Kaur, the key accused in the BMW accident case.

Kaur, 38, is accused of being behind the wheel of the BMW car that rammed into a two-wheeler being ridden by Navjot Singh, a senior finance ministry official, and his wife.

The 52-year-old government employee died, while his wife was grievously injured in the incident.

Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg directed that Kaur be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount.

He also ordered Kaur to surrender her passport as part of the bail condition.

 

A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

Before pronouncing the order, the court noted that an ambulance reached the incident spot but remained there for around 30 seconds instead of rushing the injured to the nearest hospital.

Navjot Singh succumbed to his injuries, which he sustained on Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on September 14.

He was a deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs and lived in West Delhi's Hari Nagar.

Navajot Singh and his wife were returning home after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

An FIR was registered under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125B (endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the BNS.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BMW road accident Delhi court

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

