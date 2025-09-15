Monday, September 15, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Woman driver who hit finance ministry official taken into police custody

Woman driver who hit finance ministry official taken into police custody

The luxury car and the two-wheeler involved in the collision have been seized, and forensic examination of the accident site has been conducted

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

The woman, who was allegedly driving the luxury car, and her husband were also injured in the incident. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The woman who allegedly drove the BMW car that hit a motorcycle here, killing a senior finance ministry official, has been taken into custody after being discharged from the hospital on Monday, police said.

Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), a resident of Hari Nagar, was killed in the accident on the Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on Sunday afternoon. His wife sustained serious injuries. They were returning home after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

The woman, who was allegedly driving the luxury car, and her husband were also injured in the incident. The Gurugram couple was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

 

After her discharge, she was taken into custody for further questioning and legal proceedings, said a police officer.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide in the matter under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125B (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

The luxury car and the two-wheeler involved in the collision have been seized, and forensic examination of the accident site has been conducted, police added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Sanjay Raut alleges ₹1.5 trillion gambling on India-Pak Asia Cup match

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

LIVE news updates: Nepal interim govt to expand cabinet with three new ministers today

Delhi govt to introduce one-time amnesty scheme for traffic challans

Delhi govt to introduce one-time amnesty scheme for traffic challans

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Proposed PM Mitra Park has attracted investments of over ₹20,000 cr: MP CM

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra CM calls for ecosystem to transform India into no 1 nation globally

Topics : BMW road accident Road Accidents road accident victims

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon