Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NIA court convicts two Coimbatore men for recruiting, propagating ISIS

NIA court convicts two Coimbatore men for recruiting, propagating ISIS

During the hearing on the sentence, both accused requested the court to take a lenient view, citing their family backgrounds

Photo: Pexels

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Kochi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Saturday found two Coimbatore residents guilty of recruiting and propagating the ideology of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), police said.

The Special Court for Trial of NIA Cases, Kochi convicted Muhammad Azharudeen (27) of Anbu Nagar, Ukkadam, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, and Shiek Hidayathulla alias Firoz Khan (35) of South Ukkadam.

Judge N Seshadrinathan noted that both were guilty of offences punishable under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 120B (conspiracy), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) section 38 (membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (supporting a terrorist organisation), and convicted them accordingly.

 

During the hearing on the sentence, both accused requested the court to take a lenient view, citing their family backgrounds.

"Hidayathulla is remanded to Viyyur High Security Prison for two days halt. For pronouncing sentence, both accused to be produced on September 29 physically," the court ordered.

Also Read

Sadanand Date

Proxy wars, ISIS key threats, graft in security bodies must end: NIA chief

J&K

Terrorists struck Pahalgam's Baisaran due to high tourist footfall: NIA

Yasin Malik

Delhi HC seeks Yasin Malik's response on NIA appeal for death penalty

NIA

NIA files chargesheet against five Maoist operatives in Chhattisgarh

malegaon blast 2016

Malegaon blast: NIA can charge absconders after arrest, says trial court

As part of the trial, the court examined 40 witnesses. Azharudeen is also accused in another case related to an explosion in Coimbatore.

Even though there were six persons named as accused in the FIR, NIA filed a charge sheet against two accused in 2019.

The case was registered in 2018 after NIA received information that Azharudeen and his associates were propagating the ideology of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS, with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youth for carrying out terrorist attacks in South India, particularly in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

A report filed by NIA at the court earlier stated that Azharudeen was associated with Wahadath-e-Islami, a frontal organisation of Jamaath-e-Islami Hind, and attended various programmes of the organisation. He became the district leader of Wahadath-e-Islami in Coimbatore during 2013 and started delivering bayans (speeches) at its programmes, including at Rayan Mosque from 2013 onwards.

"The accused Muhammad Azharudeen and Shiek Hidayathulla were radicalised through material accessed online on extreme Salfi Islamic ideology since 2016 onwards and the accused used to watch speeches of radical speakers like Anwar-Al-Awlaki, Abu Bara, Moosa Cerantonio, Zahran Hashim of Sri Lanka and others," the report said.

According to the report, they also downloaded such material to their digital devices and disseminated it among associates. "Azharudeen was in touch with many Sri Lankan individuals and entities through Facebook and other encrypted social media," the NIA said.

The report added that speeches and other materials attributed to the Sri Lankan ISIS leader Zahran Hashim were forensically recovered from the digital devices and social media accounts of the accused. From 2017 onwards until March 2019, they furthered ISIS activities in South India.

NIA said that the accused had visited many places in Kerala since 2017, met their associates at various locations, and conveyed their support to ISIS.

"The accused persons also propagated the ideology of ISIS among other associates in Coimbatore in person as well as through social media and digital devices, with the intention of recruiting other persons to the proscribed organisation for furthering its objectives in India," the NIA said in the report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

police, UP Police

UP police detain cleric Tauqeer Raza after Bareilly protest turns violent

Representative Picture

Tensions spread to Barabanki, Mau after Bareilly clashes; forces deployed

gavel law cases

Karnataka HC allows Russian woman, daughters found in cave to return home

naxal

Maoist arms and explosives manufacturing hub busted in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Minister for Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, S M Nasar

Tamil Nadu to retain Waqf Board structure till SC verdict: Minister Nasar

Topics : NIA ISIS Terrorsim

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon