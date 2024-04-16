Boat capsizes in Jhelum River, Srinagar: Four drowned, several missing

A boat capsized in the Jhelum River in Srinagar on Tuesday, leaving four people dead and several others missing, according to officials. The incident occurred amidst heavy rainfall in the region, causing water levels in the river to rise significantly.

The State Disaster Relief Force swiftly initiated a rescue operation to locate the missing passengers. However, the challenging conditions posed by the swollen river complicated the rescue efforts.

"NH-44 blocked due to Heavy landslides at Kishtwari Pather. People are advised to avoid journeys," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said, according to a report by NDTV.

The adverse weather conditions, exacerbated by heavy rains over the past few days, have triggered landslides in various areas, including along the crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The closure of this vital highway has disrupted travel between the valley and the rest of the country.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway serves as a lifeline for the region, and its closure severely impacted transportation and connectivity in the region.

With rescue operations ongoing and the search for missing individuals continuing, authorities are urging caution and vigilance, especially in areas prone to flooding and landslides.

This is a developing story.