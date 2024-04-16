Business Standard
Boat capsizes in Jhelum River, Srinagar: Four drowned, several missing

Adverse weather conditions, heightened by heavy rains over the past few days, caused landslides in the region, complicating rescue efforts

Boat capsizes on Jhelum River (Photo: ANI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

A boat capsized in the Jhelum River in Srinagar on Tuesday, leaving four people dead and several others missing, according to officials. The incident occurred amidst heavy rainfall in the region, causing water levels in the river to rise significantly.
The State Disaster Relief Force swiftly initiated a rescue operation to locate the missing passengers. However, the challenging conditions posed by the swollen river complicated the rescue efforts.

"NH-44 blocked due to Heavy landslides at Kishtwari Pather. People are advised to avoid journeys," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said, according to a report by NDTV.

The adverse weather conditions, exacerbated by heavy rains over the past few days, have triggered landslides in various areas, including along the crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The closure of this vital highway has disrupted travel between the valley and the rest of the country.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway serves as a lifeline for the region, and its closure severely impacted transportation and connectivity in the region.

With rescue operations ongoing and the search for missing individuals continuing, authorities are urging caution and vigilance, especially in areas prone to flooding and landslides.

This is a developing story.

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIran-Israel War Impact on Stock MarketGold-Silver PriceExcise Policy ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
