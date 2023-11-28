Sensex (-0.01%)
Google to investigate user claims of missing files on Drive for desktop

Google recommends users to make a copy of the app data folder on their hard Drive if they have enough space.

google, play store

Photo: Google apps

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 11:21 AM IST
Google is looking into reports from Google Drive users who claim their personal files have gone missing from the cloud storage service. The American tech giant has acknowledged the issue in a community post on the Google Drive Help Center and said that they are investigating reports of an issue impacting a limited subset of Drive for desktop users and will follow up with more updates.

Meanwhile, Google has requested users not to click on 'Disconnect Account' within Drive for desktop and neither delete nor move the app data folder located in-
Windows: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\Google\DriveFS

macOS: ~/Library/Application Support/Google/DriveFS 

Google has also recommended users to make a copy of the app data folder on their hard Drive if they have enough space.

Recently, Google announced design changes for its Drive app in Android and iOS devices, offering a more compact layout for uploaded files in a list format. Google said the new design allows users to see more recommended files at once, such as those that have been recently opened, shared or edited.

The update has replaced Notification log with an Activity view section adjacent to 'Suggested' in the Drive. Google said that the Activity section will showcase items that need user attention, such as pending access requests, recent comments and awaiting approvals, all in one place.

The new home tab layout is an optional feature, and if the user does not opt-in, the Drive app will open to the last used tab, such as Shared tab or Files tab.

The new update has started rolling out for both Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 11:21 AM IST

