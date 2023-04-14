close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BR Ambedkar gave voice to deprived sections of society: CM Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was a luminary who gave voice to the deprived sections of the society

Press Trust of India Lucknow
B R Ambedkar, Dalit icon

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 6:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was a luminary who gave voice to the deprived sections of the society.

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realising Babasaheb's dream and vision while others only did politics in his name.

Paying tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Adityanath said, "Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is the voice of the oppressed, exploited and deprived (sections of the society) not only in India, but also in the world. He ushered in a new era by framing the world's largest Constitution for the world's largest democracy.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is always an example in the form of a 'prakash-punj' (luminary) to give voice to the affected people anywhere in the world. The upliftment of the underprivileged is no longer just a slogan today, but Babasaheb's dream seems to be coming true on the ground, he said,

He further said the prime minister developed places associated with Babasaheb as pilgrimage sites.

The chief minister said Babasaheb's photographs installed in every government office today makes us realise our constitutional duties.

Also Read

Culture of forcing silence, branding people anti-national dangerous: Kharge

Unveiling of Ambedkar's 125-ft statue in Hyderabad to be grand affair

President Murmu pays floral tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary

President Murmu to embark on two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh today

Real 'anti-nationals' are those misusing power to divide Indians: Sonia

Kerala to get its first Vande Bharat Express, BJP starts celebrations

Tech, alternative dispute resolution, vital for justice delivery: PM Modi

CBI summons Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy scam case on Sunday

183 criminals killed in police encounters since March 2017: UP Police

ED lying in court,' AAP leader claims Sisodia didn't destroy mobile phones

Topics : Ambedkar Jayanti | Ambedkar's birth anniversary | Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon