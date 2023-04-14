ED lying in court,' AAP leader claims Sisodia didn't destroy mobile phones

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday accused the Enforcement Directorate of "lying" before the court and claimed that no mobile phones were destroyed by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

In March, the ED had claimed before a Delhi court that Sisodia was involved in "large scale destruction of digital evidence to impede investigation" into the Delhi excise policy case and had changed and destroyed 14 phones.

Sisodia was arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise case.

"The Enforcement Directorate has been lying before the court all this while. They said 14 mobile phones were destroyed by Sisodia but the reality is, no mobile phones were destroyed by the former deputy chief minister.

"In fact, five out of those 14 phone are in ED and CBI custody," the senior AAP leader said.

"According to an ED report, all the phones are functioning and five out of those 14 phones have already been seized by the ED and CBI," AAP's Rajya Sabha member claimed.

Lashing out at the probe agency, Singh alleged that the phone numbers listed by the ED included the ones that belonged to Sisodia's househelp, driver and other staff.

"They have made a mockery of an investigation. Those BJP leaders who have been alleging that Manish Sisodia destroyed 14 mobile phones and ED officers who defamed the best education minister of Delhi, should apologise publicly," Singh said.

The Senior AAP leader also read out the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of the mobile phones allegedly listed by the ED.