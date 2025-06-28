Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 11:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Bridge with 90-degree turn: MP govt takes action against eight engineers

Bridge with 90-degree turn: MP govt takes action against eight engineers

Seven engineers including two chief engineers were suspended with immediate effect while a departmental inquiry will be conducted against a retired senior engineer

The construction agency and design consultant have been blacklisted, and a committee has been formed to make necessary improvements in the ROB. | Credit: X

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday suspended seven engineers including two chief engineers of the Public Works Department for the faulty design of the new Rail Over Bridge in Aishbagh area of the city with an unusual 90-degree turn.

"I took cognisance of the serious negligence in the construction of Aishbagh ROB and ordered an inquiry. On the basis of the inquiry report, action has been taken against eight PWD engineers," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on X late in the evening.

Seven engineers including two chief engineers were suspended with immediate effect while a departmental inquiry will be conducted against a retired senior engineer, he added.

 

The construction agency and design consultant have been blacklisted, and a committee has been formed to make necessary improvements in the ROB, the chief minister said.

"The ROB will be inaugurated only after improvements are made," he added. The newly built over-bridge became a subject of criticism and ridicule with local residents and netizens questioning its design and wondering how vehicles would negotiate the sharp 90-degree turn.

Topics : Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh Bridge

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

