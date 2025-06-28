Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 09:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Banks not supporting Centre's loan schemes for entrepreneurs: Shivakumar

Banks not supporting Centre's loan schemes for entrepreneurs: Shivakumar

Shivakumar also expressed disappointment that some political leaders fail to grasp the risk of firms relocating due to their narrow focus on the Information Technology and Biotechnology sectors

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. (Photo: PTI)

PTI Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday claimed that banks were not cooperating with the Central government's schemes aimed at supporting entrepreneurs, particularly those offering loans without guarantees or collateral.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association's (KASSIA) Centre of Excellence and Innovation in Bengaluru, Shivakumar underlined the importance of giving the younger generation opportunities to grow.

"KASSIA will succeed only if it exerts more pressure on the government than the large industries," he remarked.

He criticised the banks for failing to support the Centre's annoucements. "The Central government makes grand announcements like providing loans without guarantees or collateral, but banks do not comply. They prefer lending to those with a proven track record and are hesitant to support emerging entrepreneurs," the Deputy CM said.

 

He urged KASSIA office-bearers to actively work towards empowering the next generation, stating that fostering competition would naturally lead to improved quality. "Where there is competition, there is quality," he added.

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka CM, dy CM to meet Cong high command in Delhi

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Karnataka home minister faces ED raids, deputy CM Shivakumar defends him

Congress, Congress flag

Highlights: Congress workers protest against Centre over National Herald case

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Karnataka govt to not take hasty decision on caste census, says Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar hints at 1 paisa per litre water tariff hike in Bengaluru

Addressing concerns related to labour, Shivakumar said that industry representatives had recently apprised him of their challenges. "I have informed the Labour Minister that we will not allow any company to relocate out of Karnataka," he said.

He suggested that a delegation of four to five key representatives from the industry should meet Union Cabinet Ministers to voice their concerns, especially in light of potential shifts to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Shivakumar also expressed disappointment that some political leaders fail to grasp the risk of firms relocating due to their narrow focus on the Information Technology and Biotechnology sectors, often overlooking other industries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India Flight 171

Unruly flyer handed to security after mid-air row on Amritsar-Delhi flight

Indian army, security forces

Indian Army, Russia boost defence ties at 4th IRIGC meet in St Petersburg

air india plane

Air India Mumbai-Chennai flight returns mid-air after burning smell onboard

Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian

Centre gave no funds for Kerala's coastal protection: Minister Saji Cherian

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal govt to set up the emergency response centre in all panchayats

Topics : D K Shivakumar Karnataka government Indian National Congress Karnataka Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon