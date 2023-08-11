Confirmation

BRS leader Rama Rao questions LS Speaker over BJP MP 'denigrating' KCR

Hitting out at the Congress and ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana, Karimnagar Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday described the BRS as 'Bhrashtachar Rakshasa Samithi'

K T Rama Rao

K T Rama Rao

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Taking strong exception to BJP General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar's comments on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Parliament, State Minister and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Friday asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as to what action he would take against the MP.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rama Rao, apparently referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioned the Speaker's stand on the BJP leader citing the example of disqualification of "an MP" following a court's judgment over his remarks on people having 'Modi' surname.
Hitting out at the Congress and ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana, Karimnagar Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday described the BRS as 'Bhrashtachar Rakshasa Samithi' (roughly translated as corrupt and demonic association).
"So, an MP of Congress was disqualified from his membership for calling out PM's surname in a derogatory way. Now, a BJP MP from Telangana goes to great lengths and denigrates Telangana's twice-elected popular CM KCR in the filthiest language in Loksabha yesterday. What should you/we do now Speaker Sir? @ombirlakota," Rama Rao said on the social media network questioning Speaker Birla.
During a debate on the no-confidence motion by the opposition in Lok Sabha, Sanjay Kumar also alleged that KCR's family (as CM Rao is known) is looting Telangana.
Mocking the BRS, he said: "'Raat me peeta' (drinking at night), 'din bhar sota' (sleep all day), 'kisi se nahin milta' (meets no one). That is a BRS leader. What is happening to Telangana state? The family is looting the state".

He also claimed KCR stands for 'Kasim Chandrasekhar Razvi' alluding to Kasim Razvi, who was the general of the erstwhile Nizam's military.
The BJP leader claimed that as per the election affidavits, the assets of KCR's son grew by 400 per cent while his wife's went up by a whopping 1,800 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Politics Lok Sabha Parliament

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

