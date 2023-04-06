close

Bandi Sanjay's arrest undemocratic; BJP not afraid of cases: Union Minister

"Sanjay was tortured like a terrorist. The elections are approaching, KCR's anarchic rule is visible," he said

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 8:27 AM IST
Following the arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Thursday termed the latter's arrest as 'undemocratic' and said that the state BJP chief's arrest was to divert people's attention.

"Bandi Sanjay's arrest is undemocratic. His's arrest was to divert people's attention. BJP leaders are not afraid of cases and jails. Lakhs of BJP workers are ready to go to jail for the sake of the people," said Kishan Reddy while talking to the reporters.

Kishan Reddy said that Bandi Sanjay was arrested in the middle of the night and mentally harassed.

"Sanjay was tortured like a terrorist. It is alleged that the police arrested Bandi Sanjay just to see happiness in KCR's eyes. He said that as the elections are approaching, KCR's anarchic rule is visible," he said.

Earlier, BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with three others were sent to judicial custody till April 19 in the SSC paper leak case.

"Bandi Sanjay and 3 others have been sent to judicial custody till April 19 and will be shifted to Karimnagar jail," said Advocate Karuna Sagar, lawyer of Bandi Sanjay.

"We will be filing a contempt proceeding against the investigative officer for violating the SC guidelines. We are planning to challenge the order in High Court tomorrow," he added.

On Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by police late at night from his residence in Karimnagar.

The office of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that the detention of Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the SSC paper leak case is "totally undemocratic" and there is a "clear-cut conspiracy" in the whole episode.

"The Police have not yet announced officially on what grounds he was detained. There is a clear-cut conspiracy in the whole episode. The detention of Bandi Sanjay is totally undemocratic. The BRS government is gradually losing credibility among the public hence they are performing these stunts. This paper leak is out and out a failure of the BRS government," the office of Bandi Sanjay Kumar told ANI.

An official from Bandi Sanjay Kumar's office also alleged that the detention has been done to cover up the recent failures of the Telangana government regarding school and job examinations.

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 7:50 AM IST

