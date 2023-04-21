BRS to support JD(S) in Karnataka polls, choses not to field any candidate

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana is extending support to the JD(S) in Karnataka Assembly elections and it chose not to field any candidate in the May 10 polls as its friendly party is in the fray.

The BRS, previously TRS, renamed itself in December last year to make a foray into national politics and it had toyed with the idea of contesting Karnataka elections.

However, it chose not to field candidates in the Assembly polls as JD(S) is its friend and also because it lacked adequate time to plan for fielding nominees in the elections, BRS sources said on Friday.

The party was not in favour of contesting the elections without adequate preparation and planning, the sources said, pointing out the efforts being made by BRS to gain a foothold in neighbouring Maharashtra.

BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has so far addressed two rallies in Nanded region in Maharashtra and is slated to address a public meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) on April 24.

Rao may consider campaigning in support of JD(S) candidates if there is a request from the latter but no decision has been taken. BRS is also concerned about the view that its campaign may benefit the BJP in Karnataka following a split in anti-BJP votes, the sources said.

Also Read Telangana: BRS to unveil national agenda at first public meeting on Jan 18 Telangana ranks number one in per capita income in 2022-23, says KTR KCR to lay foundation stone for Hyderabad Airport Express Metro on Dec 9 Rs 6,000 aid for farmers by Maharashtra govt insufficient: Telangana CM Telangana needs to be wary of people nurturing dynastic rule, graft: PM RBI expected to pivot to rate cuts by year-end after a long pause PM Modi to chair meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan Woman shot at Saket court stable, teams formed to nab suspect: Delhi Police Kejriwal slams law, order in Delhi after woman shot at in Saket court India no. 1 in digital payments, rural economy is transforming: PM Modi

Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy was in attendance in Hyderabad earlier for the events regarding the name change of TRS to BRS.

The process of filing nominations for the May 10 election in Karnataka came to an end on Thursday.