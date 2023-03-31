Telangana ranks number one in per capita income in 2022-23, says KTR

Telangana has been ranked number one in per capita income in 2022-23, said the state minister for industries, commerce and information technology K. T. Rama Rao.

He tweeted that Telangana's per capita income has increased from Rs.1.24 lakh in 2014-15 to Rs 3.17 lakh in 2022-23.

Minister KTR wrote that 155 per cent growth in per capita income is the highest among all states.

"Best performing state under a visionary CM KCR Garu is ranked No. 1 in India," tweeted KTR. He was reacting to a report which quoted the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

MoSPI minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh had revealed in Lok Sabha the details of the per capita income of various states. According to him, Telangana's per capita income at current prices as of March 15 is Rs 3,08,732. Karnataka is at second position with Rs.3,01,673 while Haryana is at third with Rs.2,96,685.

KTR stated that this performance of Telangana is despite an inimical union government.

Also Read Telangana attracts over Rs 2.5 trn investments in 8 years: KT Rama Rao Telangana seeks funds in Union Budget for various industrial projects Start with Gujarat if you can: TRS dares BJP to 'impose' Hindi across India After ED questioning over Delhi liquor policy, Kavitha meets Telangana CM KCR to lay foundation stone for Hyderabad Airport Express Metro on Dec 9 Case on misuse of funds against CM sent to full bench of Kerala Lok Ayukta Cong leader Navjot Sidhu likely to be released from Patiala jail tomorrow Indore temple tragedy: Death toll rises to 36, temple officials booked Eight AAP workers arrested in Gujarat for putting up anti-Modi posters Chennai's Rs 4,400 cr water desalination deal given to Wabag group

Telangana's finance minister T. Harish Rao had told the state Assembly last month that the per capita income of Telangana is estimated to increase from Rs.1,12,162 in 2013-14 to Rs 3,17,115 in 2022-23. He stated that this is higher than the national per capita income of Rs.1,70,620 by 86 per cent.

--IANS

ms/shb/