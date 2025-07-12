LIVE updates: 8 injured after 4-storey building collapses in Delhi, rescue ops underway
Building collapse in Seelampur, Delhi: Eight people, including a one-year-old baby, were injured after a four-storey building collapsed on Saturday morning in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, according to a PTI report. Rescue operations are underway as some people are still feared trapped under the rubble, officials said.
The injured include members of a family living in the building and a few bystanders. All eight victims have been hospitalised — seven were taken to JPC Hospital and one to GTB Hospital.
A senior police officer said the Welcome Police Station received a call at 7:04 am reporting the collapse near Idgah. On reaching the site, officials found that three storeys of the building had crumbled.
Additional DCP (Northeast) Sandeep Lamba said the building’s owner, Matloob, lived there with his family. The ground and first floors were reportedly unoccupied. A building across the street also suffered structural damage.
Seven fire tenders were rushed to the site in Gali No. 5, Janta Colony near Idgah Road in Seelampur, to assist with rescue efforts, said Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg.
The accident occurred late Friday near Senabathi in the Ukhral Pogal Paristan area. Rescue teams recovered the body of 20-year-old Tauqeer Ahmad at the scene, while five others who were severely injured were rushed to the hospital.
However, three of the injured succumbed to their injuries while being transported. Another passenger died at a hospital in Srinagar on Saturday morning.
The sole survivor, 25-year-old Yawar Ahmad, remains in critical condition.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed their condolences and assured all possible assistance to the injured and the families of the deceased.
Amit Shah inaugurates BJP's new state committee office in Kerala
Union Home MInister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the new BJP state committee office, Mararji Bhavan, here ahead of launching the party's campaign for the upcoming local body polls this year and the assembly elections next year. Shah hoisted the party flag, planted a sapling in front of the building, cut the ribbon to enter the premises and lit a traditional lamp to mark the official opening of the new office.
The Union Home Minister, who arrived in Kerala late Friday night, also paid floral tributes to a bronze half-bust of late former BJP state president K G Marar, which has been installed in the central hall of the new building. Shah was accompanied by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other senior leaders of the party's Kerala unit while he took a tour of the new building.
Fresh batch of 6,639 pilgrims sets out for Amarnath shrine from Jammu base camp
The 11th batch of 6,639 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Saturday to pay obeisance at the holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.
The pilgrims, including 1,462 women, 41 children and 181 sadhus and sadhvis, left for the twin base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal in two separate convoys under tight security arrangements in the early hours of the day, they said.
Security forces demolish Maoist bunkers, recover IEDs in Jharkhand
Security forces have demolished five Maoist bunkers and recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during an anti-Naxal operation in the forested region of West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.
According to Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan, a joint team of security personnel launched a combing operation in the Chotanagra area after receiving intelligence inputs about a suspected cache of explosives hidden by Maoists to disrupt ongoing operations.
During the search on Friday, two IEDs were successfully recovered and neutralised, while five underground bunkers used by Maoist cadres were destroyed, the official confirmed.
First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 10:28 AM IST