Can India's Carbon Credit Trading Scheme drive climate target success?

Late last month, on one of those increasingly rare days in New Delhi with clear skies and fresh air, Saurabh Diddi, director of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), launched Prakriti 2025. India’s first state-sponsored international carbon markets event served as a platform to showcase the country’s progress in launching a Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS).

The seeds for India’s carbon market were sown over four years ago during the Covid-19 pandemic. They germinated in 2022 and have since sprouted green shoots. The CCTS will start in phases between September this year and October 2026. It comprises a compliance regime