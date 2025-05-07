Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Incumbent CBI Chief Praveen Sood's tenure extended by one year

A high-level selection panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly failed to reach a consensus on his successor during a meeting

Vasudha Mukherjee
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood has been granted a one-year extension, days before the end of his original two-year term on 25 May. The decision comes after a high-level selection panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly failed to reach a consensus on his successor during a meeting on Monday.
 
Sood, a 1986-batch IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre, was serving as the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) before being appointed CBI Director on 25 May 2023.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

