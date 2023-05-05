close

CBI, ED will not help saffron party get votes in Lok Sabha polls: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took potshots at the BJP, saying that central agencies such as CBI and ED will not help the saffron party get votes in next year's general elections

Press Trust of India Samsherganj (WB)
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took potshots at the BJP, saying that central agencies such as CBI and ED will not help the saffron party get votes in next year's general elections.

Addressing a government programme in Samsherganj in Murshidabad district, the Trinamool Congress supremo called upon all opposition parties in the country to unite and fight the BJP together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

She alleged that despite several requests to the BJP-led Union government, the state administration has not received any help in arresting Ganga erosion, which is a major issue in Murshidabad and Malda districts.

Banerjee handed over 'pattas' (land deeds) to those who lost their lands to river erosion in the area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBI Enforcement Directorate Lok Sabha

First Published: May 05 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

