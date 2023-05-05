close

16 students from Kuki-Meitei communities over a brawl in Meghalaya

At least 16 people were arrested over a brawl between students from Kuki and Meitei communities in the Meghalaya capital, police said

Press Trust of India Shillong
Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 11:44 AM IST
At least 16 people were arrested over a brawl between students from Kuki and Meitei communities in the Meghalaya capital, police said on Friday.

They study in colleges and universities in Shillong.

"A group fight took place in Nongrim Hills area of Shillong between students belonging to Kuki and Meitei communities from Manipur on Thursday night," East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtnger told PTI.

Two people received minor injuries in the brawl, he said.

Police quelled the fight and took 16 people in custody, the SP added, while warning people against vitiating peace in the state capital.

Violence between Meiteis and tribals took place in various parts of Manipur after a rally protesting the Meitei demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) tag turned violent, leading to retaliation, thus aggravating the situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Meghalaya

First Published: May 05 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

