Centre accords 'Z-plus' category security cover to Punjab CM Bhagwant

The Centre has accorded 'Z-plus' category armed security cover to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in view of possible threats to him emanating from country and abroad, official sources said here

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bhagwant Mann, Punjab CM

1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
The Centre has accorded 'Z-plus' category armed security cover to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in view of possible threats to him emanating from the country and abroad, official sources said here.

The 49-year-old will be secured by the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), they said.

The top-category 'Z-plus' cover will be provided to Mann all across India and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently accorded the sanction for this, the sources said.

They said the CRPF will soon take over the task and a team of 55 armed personnel has been earmarked for it.

The latest security cover, apart from the Punjab Police protection, will secure the chief minister's house and immediate family members too, the sources said.

Such a security cover for Mann was recommended by the central intelligence and security agencies during the preparation of a 'threat perception analysis' report of the chief minister in the wake of Khalistani activities in the border state, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : security Punjab

First Published: May 25 2023 | 4:18 PM IST

