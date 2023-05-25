India aiming to eliminate TB 5 years ahead of SDG target: Health Minister



Mandaviya, who delivered the keynote address at a Quad plus side event on tuberculosis during the 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva, emphasised India's unique approach to estimating TB impact, which uses a mathematically based model to calculate disease burden prior to the annual World Health Organization (WHO) report. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday highlighted India’s commitment to mitigating the impacts of tuberculosis (TB) by establishing the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, which provides monthly nutritional support to over 7.5 million patients through direct benefit transfer. The scheme has allocated more than $244 million since its 2018 launch.



The minister highlighted the country's efforts to reach out to overlooked patients and combat TB's societal stigma. The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (PMTBMBA), India's community participation program, helps TB patients throughout their treatment. From 2015 to 2022, India saw a 13 per cent decline in TB cases, beating the global reduction of 10 per cent. The nation's TB death rate declined by 15 per cent during the same time period, surpassing the global drop of 5.9 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.



At the recent One World TB Summit, India announced a family-centred TB care model, a shorter TB preventive treatment (TPT), and the TB-Free Panchayat initiative, which rewards local governments for anti-TB efforts. Stressing the need for an efficient TB vaccine, Mandaviya said that international cooperation and patient-focused innovation were essential to meeting the UN’s 2030 TB eradication goals. This initiative, with about 78,000 donors known as Ni-kshay Mitras, has vowed to assist approximately one million patients, producing an estimated $146 million per year, he said.

Also Read World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025 India commits to eradicating TB by 2025, way ahead of global time line India's TB programme: Low cost generics of J&J's MDR-TB drug on the anvil Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know Elections not a factor for monetary policy: RBI governor at BFSI Summit Union Health Minister proposes a Global Medical Countermeasure Platform Active Covid cases reported in country decrease to 8,115 in last 24 hours WHO recommends new Covid-19 shots should target only XBB variants Health Ministry to put 75 mn with hypertension on standard care by 2025 Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

He also assured India’s willingness to share its experience and learn from others in the global fight against TB.