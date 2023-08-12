Centre directs banks to work in tandem on loans scheme for street vendors

Union MoS for Finance Bhagwat K Karad on Saturday asked banks and civic bodies to work in collaboration with each other to achieve the goals of the PM SVANidhi scheme, which was launched to help street vendors get easy loans.

Chairing a regional-level meeting to assess the progress of the scheme in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, Karad asked civic bodies to review the applications returned by banks and resubmit them after rectification.

He also asked the civic bodies to work in a 'camp mode' and mobilise fresh applications to achieve the targets in a time-bound manner.

Karad encouraged civic bodies to intensify their efforts with innovative strategies to enhance the digital onboarding of street vendors, a statement said.

He emphasised on improvement in profiling of the scheme's beneficiaries and their families to facilitate their linkages to various central welfare schemes, it added.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the state governments, commissioners of municipal administrations and convenors of State Level Banker's Commitees (SLBCs), among others.

Also Read Jharkhand Assembly adjourned twice on ruckus over new employment policy One ideology or person cannot make or break country: RSS chief Bhagwat Missionaries take advantage when people lose faith in society: Bhagwat India needs to nurture knowledge of Vedas, says RSS chief Bhagwat 38 new branches, ATMs to be opened in Arunachal Pradesh: Union minister Telangana govt decides to postpone Group-2 exam by state PSC to November CEC Rajiv Kumar, T'gana minister named in FIR for alleged affidavit tampering Delhi L-G approves transfer of vigilance, services departments to Atishi Gadkari inaugurates multi-level flyover in Pune, pitches for skybus service Kharge to attend event in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Aug 13