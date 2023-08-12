Delhi L-G approves transfer of vigilance, services departments to Atishi

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has accepted the chief minister's recommendation to transfer the charge of Vigilance and Services departments to minister Atishi Marlena, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on August 8 made the recommendation. The departments were earlier handled by Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.

A formal notification of the reshuffle by the General Administration (GAD) was awaited, they said.

The proposal of the chief minister to allocate the portfolios of Services and Vigilance departments to Atishi Marlena was received at LG office on August 8, officials at Raj Niwas said.

"At that time, Section 3A of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 excluding Entry 41 of the State List from the legislative domain of Delhi Assembly was in vogue," the LG wrote in a file noting.

However, Section 3A of the Ordinance was omitted from the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 when it was introduced in Parliament, said the LG's noting.

The reshuffle proposal was approved by the LG after the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2023 was notified on Saturday, read the file noting.