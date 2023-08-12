Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Delhi L-G approves transfer of vigilance, services departments to Atishi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on August 8 made the recommendation. The departments were earlier handled by Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj

MAY 26, 2022** New Delhi: New Lt. Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena assumes charge, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has accepted the chief minister's recommendation to transfer the charge of Vigilance and Services departments to minister Atishi Marlena, officials said on Saturday.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on August 8 made the recommendation. The departments were earlier handled by Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.
A formal notification of the reshuffle by the General Administration (GAD) was awaited, they said.
The proposal of the chief minister to allocate the portfolios of Services and Vigilance departments to Atishi Marlena was received at LG office on August 8, officials at Raj Niwas said.
"At that time, Section 3A of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 excluding Entry 41 of the State List from the legislative domain of Delhi Assembly was in vogue," the LG wrote in a file noting.
However, Section 3A of the Ordinance was omitted from the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 when it was introduced in Parliament, said the LG's noting.

Also Read

Centre tables National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in LS

BJP 'welcomes' Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi

Delhi Govt vs Centre ordinance row: Kejriwal to meet Akhilesh tomorrow

Kejriwal should realise his mistake: Delhi Cong chief over ordinance row

Few different provisions in Delhi services bill from Centre's ordinance

Gadkari inaugurates multi-level flyover in Pune, pitches for skybus service

Kharge to attend event in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Aug 13

Investment in UP was distant dream 6 years ago: Yogi slams previous govts

Around 25 mn national flags supplied to post offices: Culture ministry

Karnataka Research Foundation to be set up for R-D in startups: Minister

The reshuffle proposal was approved by the LG after the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2023 was notified on Saturday, read the file noting.
Topics : Atishi Delhi Vigilance services

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon