Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Centre has done little to ease TN's financial burden: FM Thangam Thennarasu

The Centre has not yet shared the revenue collected through indirect taxes, Tamil Nadu's finance minister added

tax

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central government has done precious little to ease Tamil Nadu's financial burden, the state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu claimed on Friday and accused it of following different yardsticks in devolving funds to states.
For every single rupee given to the Centre, the state got back only 29 paise but the ratio was different in the BJP-ruled states, he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"As I have already mentioned in the Assembly, for every rupee we give to the Centre, we get back just 29 paise. But in BJP-ruled states, this ratio is completely different," Thennarasu told reporters here in response to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's assertion on Thursday that the Centre released more funds to Tamil Nadu without any discrimination.
For instance, from the financial year 2014-15 to 2022-23, the Centre gave Rs 4.75 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu including the Central tax share of Rs 2.46 lakh crore and subsidy of Rs 2.28 lakh crore. At the same time, the direct tax collections accounted to Rs 6.23 lakh crore, he said.
The Centre has not yet shared the revenue collected through indirect taxes, he added.
During the same period, the BJP-ruled states were given Rs 15.35 lakh crore for providing Rs 2.23 lakh crore to the Centre, he claimed.
Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp' programme in the city, Sitharaman had said from 2014 to 2023 the Centre received Rs 6.23 lakh crore as direct tax (income tax and corporate tax) from Tamil Nadu but gave back Rs 6.96 lakh crore to the state during the same period.
"When we look at whether the Union government has done anything to help the state government, then it is a matter of regret that it has not," Thannarasu said.
The DMK came to power in 2021 in the midst of a severe financial crisis - legacy left behind by the ten years of the AIADMK's rule in the state, he said and listed out the various initiatives including Rs 4,000 each given to the family ration cardholders as relief during the pandemic.
"Chief Minister M K Stalin has been magnanimous in reaching out to the people during difficult times. Even during the natural calamity in December 2023, he extended flood relief assistance of Rs 2,027 crore to the people without waiting for Central aid," Thennarasu said.

Also Read

The Little Mermaid is set to release on OTT, check when and where to watch

South Korea to import foreign workers to ease burden of housework: Report

India could face 3rd highest economic burden of COPD from 2020-50: Lancet

Sebi tweaks norms for online bond platform providers to boost ease of biz

Market regulator Sebi looks to ease burden of compliance for India Inc

Isro tests high efficiency, low cost battery cell for future missions

Cabinet approves MoU between Isro, MRIC on joint small satellite

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who mimicked Jagdeep Dhankhar, now lauds vice-prez

NAREDCO plans event to showcase real estate opportunities in Ayodhya

Will achieve 13,814-km highway construction target this fiscal: Road secy

On the Union Finance Minister's claim that the money obtained as cess and surcharge from Tamil Nadu were given back to the state for development, Thennarasu alleged Tamil Nadu's "legitimate share has decreased."

On Central funding for projects he said, though the foundation stone for the Rs 63,246 crore Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project was laid, the state government has not yet received the matching contribution from the Centre. Whereas Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal and Gujarat have received funds above Rs 10,000 crore, he claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu Finance Ministry central government GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon