Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NAREDCO plans event to showcase real estate opportunities in Ayodhya

NAREDCO National President G Hari Babu said there are opportunities to set up hotels, resorts and apartments in Ayodhya as the tourist flow would increase increase

Indian Sand Artist Ajay Rawat created Sand Sculpture on

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real estate body NAREDCO on Friday said it plans to organise a builders' conference in Ayodhya to tap its commercial and residential opportunities as the holy city gears up to attract lakhs of tourists post inauguration of the Ram temple on January 22.
National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) National President G Hari Babu said there are opportunities to set up hotels, resorts and apartments in Ayodhya as the tourist flow would increase in the coming months.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The entire Indian real estate industry wants to look at Ayodhya ...We want to organise a conference in Ayodhya in the coming months in a big way and call a thousand builders there to showcase the commercial and residential opportunities," he told reporters.
On expectations from Budget, Babu said NAREDCO has submitted a representation to the finance ministry seeking "Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) status" for small builders and introduction of a scheme for those earning salaries up to Rs 40,000 per month.
Earlier addressing the press conference, he said the real estate body will host its 16th National Convention on February 2-3 with theme "The Changing Real Estate Landscape" in the national capital to bring together key stakeholders to understand the dynamics of growth and transformation of India's real estate sector.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present a 'Vote on Account' on February 1. The full Budget for 2024-25 would be presented by the new government that will be formed after general elections.

Also Read

How Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for rise of spiritual tourism in Ayodhya

Ram Darbar, Sita Koop: Ayodhya Trust shares features of Ram temple

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 15K cr in Ayodhya tomorrow

Aarti at Ram temple in Ayodhya: Here's how you can book entry passes

Will achieve 13,814-km highway construction target this fiscal: Road secy

Delhi's peak winter power demand hits all-time high amid cold spell

Continuance of TMC govt in West Bengal is threat to national security: BJP

Millets will be included in Indira Canteens, mid-day meals: Karnataka CM

Rajasthan: Over 40% voter turnout in Karanpur Assembly polls till afternoon

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ayodhya Real Estate Real estate firms India's infrastructure Ram temple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon