close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre may impose blanket ban on sugar export in the wake of rising prices

Govt plan follows less-than-expected production in 2022-23 season

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
sugar, export

sugar (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 9:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre is likely to impose a blanket ban on sugar export in the wake of rising prices after lower-than-expected production in the 2022-23 season, which started in October, sources said.
According to the existing quota, mllers are allowed to sell about 6 million tonnes of sugar in the 2022-23 crop marketing year (October to September), as against 11 million tonnes last season. About 5.8 million tonnes have already been shipped out of the country, while the remaining is in transit.

Earlier this month, the Centre raised the quantum of sugar that mills can sell in the open market to ensure better supplies.
According to official estimates, sugar production in the 2022-23 season is expected to be 32.7 million tonnes as against the earlier projected 35.9 million tonnes, a fall of almost 9 per cent. The drop in output is mainly due to lower-than-expected production in Maharashtra, which is one of the main growing states.

On Thursday, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) lowered the country’s sugar production estimate from the projected 34 million tonnes to 32.8 million tonnes in the current marketing year and said it expected 4 million tonnes to get diverted towards ethanol as against the earlier estimated 4.5 illion tonnes.
For Maharashtra, it said sugar output was expected to be 10.5 million tonnes in the 2022-23 marketing year, from the forecast of 12.1 million tonnes. Meanwhile, ex-mill sugar prices have risen by almost Rs 150-200 per quintal during the past month.

Also Read

Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter

Sugar industry MSME margins hit by flat product prices: CRISIL SME TRACKER

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?

Sugar rush: Ex-mill prices up nearly Rs 150-200 per quintal in a month

India's core sector growth slows to five-month low of 3.6% in March

Strategic Trade Dialogue: India, US discuss dual-use export controls issue

Eight core sector industries post 3.6% growth in March; slowest in 5-month

At $584.25 billion, forex reserves ease from over nine-month highs

National Pension System scheme: PFRDA issued guidelines for exit request


In early April, ex-mill sugar price in Uttar Pradesh was being quoted at Rs 3,590-3,710 per quintal, as against Rs 3,320-3,360 in Maharashtra, Rs 3,295-3,345 in Karnataka, and Rs 3,340-3,510 in Gujarat. The per-quintal prices were Rs 150-200 less than the beginning of March.
Topics : Sugar Sugar prices Exports

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Centre may impose blanket ban on sugar export in the wake of rising prices

sugar, export
2 min read

India's core sector growth slows to five-month low of 3.6% in March

manufacturing
3 min read

Strategic Trade Dialogue: India, US discuss dual-use export controls issue

India USA flags
2 min read

Eight core sector industries post 3.6% growth in March; slowest in 5-month

core sector output
1 min read
Premium

Target, policy mismatch: Renewable energy developers set higher hurdles

Renewable Energy, Solar Energy
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24

tax
4 min read

Eight core sector industries post 3.6% growth in March; slowest in 5-month

core sector output
1 min read

At $584.25 billion, forex reserves ease from over nine-month highs

forex
1 min read

Higher loan limits to enterprises addressing 'Missing Middle problem': SBI

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
2 min read
Premium

Target, policy mismatch: Renewable energy developers set higher hurdles

Renewable Energy, Solar Energy
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon