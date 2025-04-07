Centre receives demand for 15,000 electric buses from three states

Under the PM e-Bus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme, three states, namely Gujarat, Telangana and Karnataka, have placed requests with the Centre for 15,000 electric buses (e-buses) at a subsidised price. India aims to deploy 50,000 e-buses by 2030, with a focus on nine major cities and seven states — Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal — under the National Electric Bus Program (NEBP), which was launched in 2022.

Demand from the remaining four states are still awaited, officials said. “We got a demand for 15,000 e-buses from Gujarat, Telangana, and Karnataka under the PSM scheme