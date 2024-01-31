Centre releases national minimum standards and protocols for creches

The Centre has introduced a set of national minimum standards and protocols aimed at regulating the operation and management of creches, with a focus on children aged six months and above.



According to the guidelines released by the Union Women and Child Development Ministry, creches can be established in a diverse range of spaces, including offices, residential apartments, schools, hospitals, cooperative offices or any other suitable location. The guidelines stress on the importance of prioritising the safety and convenience of children in creches. This includes preferences for ground-floor locations for ease of access.



If located on other floors, the creches must strictly adhere to the necessary safety measures.