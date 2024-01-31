Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Centre releases national minimum standards and protocols for creches

If located on other floors, the creches must strictly adhere to the necessary safety measures

Creches pop up in key Mumbai office districts, boosting rental market

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has introduced a set of national minimum standards and protocols aimed at regulating the operation and management of creches, with a focus on children aged six months and above.

According to the guidelines released by the Union Women and Child Development Ministry, creches can be established in a diverse range of spaces, including offices, residential apartments, schools, hospitals, cooperative offices or any other suitable location. The guidelines stress on the importance of prioritising the safety and convenience of children in creches. This includes preferences for ground-floor locations for ease of access. 
 
If located on other floors, the creches must strictly adhere to the necessary safety measures. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

National Girl Child Day 2024: History, theme, importance and quotes

Over 2,000 people to be arrested in Assam over child marriages: CM Himanta

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

International Girl Child Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

Delhi's average maximum temperature from January 1-30 lowest in 13 years

2 killed, 2 injured in fresh clashes between rival ethnic groups in Manipur

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor-backed Bayview wins bid to develop Noida Film City

Uber launches operations in Jammu & Kashmir; starting with Srinagar

In separate missions, Navy rescues two hijacked vessels in Arabian Sea

Topics : central government Safety Plans Ministry of Women and Child Development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesOnePlus 12 Sale TodayInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon