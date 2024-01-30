Sensex (    %)
                        
2 killed, 2 injured in fresh clashes between rival ethnic groups in Manipur

The incident happened at the camp situated near Kadangband village in Lamshang area at the border of the Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts, they said

Representative image (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Two village volunteers were killed and two others injured after their camp was attacked in Manipur on Tuesday, police said.
The incident happened at the camp situated near Kadangband village in Lamshang area at the border of the Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts, they said.
The deceased were identified as N Michael, 33, and M Khaba, 23, they added.
"Two individuals were killed in a firing incident between armed miscreants at bordering area of Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts," the Police Control Room said in a statement.
The injured persons were taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for treatment, officials said.
After the camp was attacked, the village volunteers retaliated, resulting in a gunfight. "Following the retaliation, the attackers retreated, regrouped and attacked again. The gunfight is underway," a police officer said.
After the gun battle began, several women, children and elderly from Kadangband and neighbouring Koutruk village fled to safer areas, he said.
Additional security personnel have been sent to the area to bring the situation under control, the officer said.
Koutruk and Kadangband villages have been severely hit by the ongoing ethnic violence, and have witnessed several gun battles between armed groups of the two warring communities.
Over 180 people have been killed since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Imphal Northeast India

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

