Centre says 'not feasible' to change age-limit for civil services aspirants

The civil services examination (CSE) is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in accordance with the CSE rules notified by the government

Superintendent of Police (South Jammu) Sandeep Chaudhary gives free coaching to the students preparing for various examinations including Civil Services, in Jammu on Wednesday, June 06, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said it has not been found feasible to consider any change in the existing provisions regarding number of attempts and age-limit in respect of the civil services examination.
The civil services examination (CSE) is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in accordance with the CSE rules notified by the government, the minister of state for Personnel said.
"Based on the judgments passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in the writ petitions filed by some CSE candidates and in light of the views expressed by the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee, the matter has been duly considered in the Department of Personnel and Training and it has not been found feasible to consider any change in the existing provisions regarding number of attempts and age-limit in respect of the CSE," Singh said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.
He said the dates and the places for conducting the preliminary examination and main examination of CSE are fixed and notified by the Commission.
"The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2023 has been conducted by the Commission on 28.05.2023 and the results declared on 12.06.2023 wherein adequate number of candidates (i.e. 14,624) have been declared qualified. Some unsuccessful candidates of the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2023 have approached courts of law," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Centre civil services

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

