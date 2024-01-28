Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM, says tribal groups given benefits of schemes

Further in the letter dated January 25, the chief minister wrote that Chhattisgarh is also the maternal birthplace of Lord Ram, hence there is no limit to the happiness of the people of the state

Vishnu Deo Sai

He said the day of the consecration ceremony was celebrated as Ramotsav throughout Chhattisgarh | File image of Chhattisgarh CM

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey that there is joy in Lord Ram's maternal home Chhattisgarh over the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, and said his government will ensure prompt implementation of central schemes meant for tribals to fulfil the ideal of 'Ram Rajya'.
In his letter to Modi, Sai expressed his gratitude on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh and thanked the prime minister for remembering Shabri, a tribal woman who had the belief that Lord Ram will arrive, during his address after the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya temple.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In his address at the consecration ceremony, the prime minister had mentioned the devotion and patience of Shabri.
"As soon as I think of my tribal mother Shabri, who spent her life in a remote hut in the distant jungle, an incredible faith awakens. Mother Shabri had been saying for ages, 'Ram will come'. This faith, the emotions of devotion, service, and dedication in every Indian will form the foundation of a capable, glorious, and divine Bharat," Modi had said.
Sharing the sentiments of the people of Shivrinarayan and the entire state, the chief minister wrote that "these beautiful words of yours have touched the hearts of thousands of people of Shivrinarayan living in Shabri Dham, crores of people of Chhattisgarh and crores of forest dwellers living across the country. For this, we express our gratitude to you from this Dham of Mata Shabari."

"Shri Ram has established the ideals of Ram rajya for all of us. Under your guidance and inspiration, we are rapidly extending the benefits of the schemes launched by the Central Government for the tribal groups to realise the concept of Ram rajya in the maternal home of Lord Rama, Chhattisgarh, to these target groups," Sai said.
Further in the letter dated January 25, the chief minister wrote that Chhattisgarh is also the maternal birthplace of Lord Ram, hence there is no limit to the happiness of the people of the state.
He said the day of the consecration ceremony was celebrated as Ramotsav throughout Chhattisgarh.
"On this occasion, I decided to observe the Pran-Pratishtha programme from the holy abode of Mata Shabri, Shivrinarayan. When you consecrated Shri Ramlala in the auspicious moments of Abhijeet Muhurta, it was a moment of joy, emotion and pride for all of us," he said.
On the prime minister's address on the occasion, Sai said it was powerful and dignified and was a unique and inspiring experience for people of Chhattisgarh.

Also Read

Meet Vishnu Deo Sai, the newly elected chief minister of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh cabinet expansion: Nine BJP MLAs sworn in as ministers

SAI Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 214 Coach and other positions

BJP's tribal face Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as Chhattisgarh chief minister

PM Modi to release Rs 540 cr of Rs 4,700 cr-worth tribal outreach projects

Governance of Lord Ram source of inspiration for Constitution makers: PM

India cooperating with Canada into Sikh separatist's killing probe: Ex-NSA

1 dead, 17 injured as wooden stage collapses at Delhi's Kalkaji temple

Employment process for 150,000 employees complete, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Trains, flights delayed as dense fog blankets Delhi-NCR, UP, and Bihar

Prime Minister Modi participated in the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. He also interacted with workers who contributed to the construction of the temple.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Vishnu Deo Sai Chhattisgarh Tribals welfare schemes Centre schemes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon