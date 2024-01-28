Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM, says tribal groups given benefits of schemes

He said the day of the consecration ceremony was celebrated as Ramotsav throughout Chhattisgarh | File image of Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey that there is joy in Lord Ram's maternal home Chhattisgarh over the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, and said his government will ensure prompt implementation of central schemes meant for tribals to fulfil the ideal of 'Ram Rajya'.

In his letter to Modi, Sai expressed his gratitude on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh and thanked the prime minister for remembering Shabri, a tribal woman who had the belief that Lord Ram will arrive, during his address after the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya temple.

In his address at the consecration ceremony, the prime minister had mentioned the devotion and patience of Shabri.

"As soon as I think of my tribal mother Shabri, who spent her life in a remote hut in the distant jungle, an incredible faith awakens. Mother Shabri had been saying for ages, 'Ram will come'. This faith, the emotions of devotion, service, and dedication in every Indian will form the foundation of a capable, glorious, and divine Bharat," Modi had said.

Sharing the sentiments of the people of Shivrinarayan and the entire state, the chief minister wrote that "these beautiful words of yours have touched the hearts of thousands of people of Shivrinarayan living in Shabri Dham, crores of people of Chhattisgarh and crores of forest dwellers living across the country. For this, we express our gratitude to you from this Dham of Mata Shabari."



"Shri Ram has established the ideals of Ram rajya for all of us. Under your guidance and inspiration, we are rapidly extending the benefits of the schemes launched by the Central Government for the tribal groups to realise the concept of Ram rajya in the maternal home of Lord Rama, Chhattisgarh, to these target groups," Sai said.

Further in the letter dated January 25, the chief minister wrote that Chhattisgarh is also the maternal birthplace of Lord Ram, hence there is no limit to the happiness of the people of the state.

He said the day of the consecration ceremony was celebrated as Ramotsav throughout Chhattisgarh.

"On this occasion, I decided to observe the Pran-Pratishtha programme from the holy abode of Mata Shabri, Shivrinarayan. When you consecrated Shri Ramlala in the auspicious moments of Abhijeet Muhurta, it was a moment of joy, emotion and pride for all of us," he said.

On the prime minister's address on the occasion, Sai said it was powerful and dignified and was a unique and inspiring experience for people of Chhattisgarh.

Prime Minister Modi participated in the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. He also interacted with workers who contributed to the construction of the temple.