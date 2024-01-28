Sensex (    %)
                        
Trains, flights delayed as dense fog blankets Delhi-NCR, UP, and Bihar

Early morning commuters in the national capital say that they are finding it difficult to cope with the weather

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

Cold weather and dense fog continued to prevail in Delhi and several places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Sunday, delaying flights, trains and other modes of transportation.
According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi is recorded at 10°c (degrees Celsius), and the maximum temperature is expected to not go above 21°c (degrees Celsius).
At Indira Gandhi International Airport, several flights were delayed due to bad weather on Sunday. Trains were also delayed at the New Delhi Railway Station due to dense fog.
Early morning commuters in the national capital say that they are finding it difficult to cope with the weather.
"I am going to Noida by bus. I thought I would walk till I got the bus. It is very cold. It has become very difficult," told Jithendra to ANI.
Angith Sing, another commuter said that he could not continue riding his bike in the harsh weather so he took a rest for a while.
"After doing my night shift I was coming from Jor Bagh and I am going home. harsh cold has not gone away. because of the cold, I cannot continue riding my bike. so I am taking rest for a while," Angith Sing told ANI at Vikas Marg.
"I have to wear four clothes one over the other to cope up with this cold. In the previous year in the same period, one could only wear a T-shirt. Now it is very cold," he added.
As per the IMD data, the minimum temperature in the national capital city is below the normal average of the season.
On Saturday the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.3 °c which is a -4 °c departure from the normal, said IMD.
According to IMD, "very dense" fog conditions are reported over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and "dense fog" over Tripura at 5.30 am today.

"Very dense fog conditions are reported over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar dense fog over Tripura at 0530 hrs IST of 28.01.2024. Visibilities reported are: Varanasi (Babatpur) and Purnea 25 m each Bahraich, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Sultanpur and Kailashahar 50 m each. Patna 200 m," IMD posted on X.
However, braving the fog and cold, devotees gather at Rampath for the darshan of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya early morning on Sunday.
Braving the early morning cold, devotees on Sunday throng the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya also.
First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

