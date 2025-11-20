Chhattisgarh's 12 districts get national recognition for water conservation

Marking a major milestone in water conservation and community-driven initiatives, 12 districts of Chhattisgarh have earned national recognition for their efforts.

President Droupadi Murmu felicitated these districts during the 6th National Water Awards and Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 1.0 Awards on Tuesday at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The districts include Raipur, Gariaband, Mahasamund, Rajnandgaon, Balodabazar–Bhatapara, Dhamtari, Balod, Balrampur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Durg and Surajpur.

In a statement, the Chhattisgarh government said the state has gained special recognition nationwide for its work in water conservation. Over the last two years, innovative initiatives and strong public participation have