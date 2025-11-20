Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh's 12 districts get national recognition for water conservation

Twelve districts of Chhattisgarh have been nationally recognised for large-scale water conservation efforts driven by strong public participation and innovative community-led initiatives

Raipur district was honoured for its outstanding work under the Jal Sanchaay Janbhagidari Abhiyan (Water Conservation Public Participation Campaign).

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Marking a major milestone in water conservation and community-driven initiatives, 12 districts of Chhattisgarh have earned national recognition for their efforts.
 
President Droupadi Murmu felicitated these districts during the 6th National Water Awards and Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 1.0 Awards on Tuesday at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The districts include Raipur, Gariaband, Mahasamund, Rajnandgaon, Balodabazar–Bhatapara, Dhamtari, Balod, Balrampur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Durg and Surajpur.
 
In a statement, the Chhattisgarh government said the state has gained special recognition nationwide for its work in water conservation. Over the last two years, innovative initiatives and strong public participation have
