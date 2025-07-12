Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CJI Gavai calls for reforms in legal system while addressing law graduates

CJI Gavai calls for reforms in legal system while addressing law graduates

Even though I conclude that our legal system is badly in need of fixing, I remain cautiously optimistic that my fellow citizens will rise to the challenges, CJI Gavai said

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

CJI Gavai advised the passing out graduates to seek mentors not for their power, but for integrity (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian legal system has been facing unique challenges and is badly in need of fixing, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said on Saturday.

Delivering Convocation Address at Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad at Justice City near here, Justice Gavai advised students to go abroad for studies on scholarships, not to put pressure on family finances.

"Even though I conclude that our legal system is badly in need of fixing, I remain cautiously optimistic that my fellow citizens will rise to the challenges, CJI Gavai said.

"Our country and legal system are facing unique challenges. Delays in trials can sometimes go for decades. We have seen cases where someone has been found innocent after spending years in jail as an undertrial. Our best talent can help us resolve the problems that we are facing," he further said.

 

He advised the passing out graduates to seek mentors not for their power, but for integrity. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Supreme Court Judge Justice PS Narasimha also participated in the convocation, while acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Sujoy Paul presided over the convocation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

23 Naxals with cumulative bounty of ₹1.18 cr surrender in Chhattisgarh

Ax-4 Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla (left) and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu enjoying views of Earth from the cupola | Photo:AX-4 MISSION

Shubhanshu Shukla to enter 7-day rehab after splashdown on Earth on July 15

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM launches pilot project to shift overhead power cables underground

police, UP Police

2,000 police personnel deployed in Varanasi ahead of first Monday of Sawan

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi highlights jobs boost, gives 51K joining letters at Rozgar Mela

Topics : chief justices of India Chief Justice of India Indian Judiciary Law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon