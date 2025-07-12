Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 23 Naxals with cumulative bounty of ₹1.18 cr surrender in Chhattisgarh

23 Naxals with cumulative bounty of ₹1.18 cr surrender in Chhattisgarh

The surrendered Naxalites include 11 senior cadres, most of them active in the Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion no.1

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

The official said some of the surrendered Naxalities were active in the Aamdai, Jagargunda and Kerlapal area committees of Maoists | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Sukma
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 23 hardcore Naxalites, including three couples, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 1.18 crore, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, a senior police official said.

The surrendered Naxalites include 11 senior cadres, most of them active in the Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion no.1, which is considered the strongest military formation of Maoists, the official said.

They turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials, citing their disappointment with "hollow" Maoist ideology, atrocities committed by Naxalites on innocent tribals and growing internal differences within the banned outfit, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

 

He said there were nine women among surrendered cadres.

The official said Lokesh alias Podiam Bhima (35), Ramesh alias Kalmu Kesa (23), Kawasi Masa (35), Madkam Hunga (23), Nuppo Gangi (28), Punem Deve (30), Paraski Pandey (22), Madvi Joga (20), Nuppo Lachchu (25), Podiam Sukhram (24) and Dudhi Bheema carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each.

Also Read

Sachin Pilot

Don't politicise anti-Naxal ops, ensure transparency: Sachin Pilot

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Naxalism taking last breath: CM Sai pays tribute to cop killed in IED blast

Security Forces, naxalism

Cops step up vigil after Naxals say May 21 gunfight aided by ex-cadres

Security Forces, naxalism

DRG jawan killed in blast while returning from encounter in Chhattisgarh

Photo: ANI

Intermittent firing underway between security forces, Naxals in Sukma

"Lokesh was a divisional committee member, and eight others were members of the PLGA battalion no.1 formation of Maoists. The development shows that this battalion is weakening, and its members have been continuously quitting Naxalism due to intensified anti-Naxal operations being carried out by security forces on the Sukma-Bijapur inter-district border," Chavan said.

Four other cadres carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, one cadre Rs 3 lakh and seven cadres Rs 1 lakh each, he said.

The official said some of the surrendered Naxalities were active in the Aamdai, Jagargunda and Kerlapal area committees of Maoists. All the surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he added.

On Friday, 22 Naxalites, who were active in the Abhujmad area and carried a collective bounty of Rs 37.5 lakh, surrendered in Narayanpur district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ax-4 Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla (left) and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu enjoying views of Earth from the cupola | Photo:AX-4 MISSION

Shubhanshu Shukla to enter 7-day rehab after splashdown on Earth on July 15

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM launches pilot project to shift overhead power cables underground

police, UP Police

2,000 police personnel deployed in Varanasi ahead of first Monday of Sawan

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi highlights jobs boost, gives 51K joining letters at Rozgar Mela

Building Collapsed, New Delhi Building Collapsed

LIVE updates: 2 dead, 8 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi; rescue ops underway

Topics : Naxals naxalites Naxal Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon