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Home / India News / CJP activists being pressured not to join Oct 10 Delhi protest: Dipke

CJP activists being pressured not to join Oct 10 Delhi protest: Dipke

The CJP has proposed an agitation at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on October 10 to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

Abhijeet Dipke, Abhijeet

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday alleged that CJP activists were receiving police notices and being pressured not to participate in the CJP's proposed agitation in New Delhi on October 10.

Targeting the BJP-led government, Dipke also claimed 'One Nation, One Election' was merely a slogan and that the intention was "one nation, one political party".

The CJP founder was addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

The CJP has proposed an agitation at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on October 10 to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Dipke claimed that the Chandrapur police had served notices to CJP activists, asking them not to participate in the October 10 agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and questioning them about the source of funds for their travel expenses.

 

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"I have said multiple times that the Maharashtra Police is the best police force in the country, and the Delhi Police should learn from them. But it is heartbreaking that the Chandrapur police served notices to CJP workers, telling them not to participate in the agitation at Jantar Mantar. They also asked about the source of the expenses for travelling to Jantar Mantar," he charged.

Dipke asked how the police could predict that the agitation would turn violent.

He also questioned the direction by police to CJP activists against making social media posts that could allegedly lead to violence.

"We speak about (Mahatma) Gandhi and B R Ambedkar. Do they think it is violent?" he asked.

Opposition parties have launched a campaign over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and reports of differences within the three-member Election Commission. The poll body has rejected suggestions of a split and maintained that decisions relating to SIR were taken unanimously.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi Protest Jantar Mantar

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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 1:14 PM IST