CM Sukhu announces zoological park worth Rs 300 cr in Kangra district

The Chief Minister also announced the operation of five new bus routes in the area and the construction of an indoor stadium with a swimming pool in the Dehra assembly constituency

Press Trust of India Dharamshala
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh CM

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced a slew of development projects, including the setting up of a zoological park in Bankhandi area in Kangra district.

Addressing a gathering at Haripur in Dehra assembly constituency, Sukhu said the park is estimated to cost Rs 300 crore, and will provide employment opportunities to 5,000 local youths. The project will be completed in three years, he said.

The Chief Minister also said Rs 70 crore have been earmarked to promote adventure tourism at Pong Lake. The introduction of hot air balloon activities and the construction of a floating hotel have also been planned, he said.

In a bid to create employment opportunities, the state government will also provide financial assistance to local youth to help them buy 'shikaras', Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister also announced the operation of five new bus routes in the area and the construction of an indoor stadium with a swimming pool in the Dehra assembly constituency.

"To improve education in rural areas, Rajiv Gandhi day-boarding schools will be constructed in each assembly constituency, with pre-nursery and nursery wings in the first phase -- one of which will be set up in the Dehra assembly segment," the Chief Minister said.

"The government is also taking steps towards providing employment to the youth and approval has been given to fill the posts of about 6,000 teachers in the education department," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh government tourism

First Published: May 26 2023 | 11:09 PM IST

