IAF chief Chaudhari underlines need to reduce dependence on imports

The IAF on Friday shared a tweet highlighting some of the key points made in Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari's speech

Press Trust of India New Delhi
VR Chaudhari | Photo: IAF

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 10:46 PM IST
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Friday said the key to success lies in increased spending on research and development, coupled with indigenous manufacture of defence equipment.

Addressing a conclave here, he also impressed upon the need to reduce dependence on imports.

"Speaking on the topic of 'Propelling Self Reliance in the Aerospace & Defence Sector' at the 'India Defence Conclave' organised by the @EconomicTimes, #CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari impressed upon the need to reduce dependence on imports," it tweeted.

It was followed by more tweets in one thread along with some photographs.

The IAF chief advocated an "ABCD approach for achieving strategic autonomy in defence equipment," it tweeted.

"Such a methodology would entail ACQUISITION of Indigenous technology, BOOSTING capability with upgrades, CONSERVING capacity through maintenance & DEVELOPING potential for the future through R&D," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of new and niche technologies that would power defence technologies of the future, "stressing that the key to success lay in increased spending on R&D, coupled with indigenous manufacture #AtmaNirbharBharat".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:46 PM IST

