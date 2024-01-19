Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Coaching centres study age-limit guidelines of education ministry

Some say parents, students, institutes will find alternatives to cater to demand

indian students coaching school
Premium

Ritwik SharmaPeerzada AbrarAshli Varghese New Delhi/Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after the education ministry issued guidelines prohibiting coac­hing centres from enrolling stud­ents under 16 years of age, institutes on Fri­day assessed the potential hit to business.

At Kota in Rajasthan, where more than 200,000 students pour in every year to enroll for coaching classes, a record number of suicides last year drew media attention and prompted the administration and institutes to address mental health of aspirants.
 
An official at one of the city’s oldest coaching centres pointed out that the institute does not admit students who are still in high school. “We take students from Classes XI and

Also Read

Fine over high fee, 16 years age limit: New coaching centre norms explained

Xi's China also banned private tutoring in 2021. Here's what happened next

Kota coaching institutes address student suicide, focus on mental wellbeing

TMSEp504: Coaching industry, Murugappa family dispute, debt market strategy

Govt draft guidelines to bar misleading ads by coaching institutes

Govt working to host 2036 Olympic Games: PM Modi at Khelo India Youth Games

HC sends summons to TATA SIA Airlines on minor's plea for Rs 2.5 cr damages

Ram Temple consecration: Jamia Millia to remain half-day closed on Jan 22

Bilkis Bano case convicts are under 'police watch', not missing: Official

Tech evolution for ensuring hybrid mode of hearing is work in progress: SC

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan coaching Education ministry Indian education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon