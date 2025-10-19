Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Coal may singe net-zero journey as India readies updated climate pledge

Coal may singe net-zero journey as India readies updated climate pledge

Indian policymakers are drawing up an updated climate change pledge to be presented to the UN by early November. The world's watching closely

climate change, pollution, carbon emission, coal energy
premium

The upcoming Indian Carbon Market is expected to accelerate decarbonisation for the Indian industries and other relevant sectors | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

S Dinakar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s international climate commitments are tied to its domestic policies, much like other nations’ — so much so that the government has tried to time reforms in the electricity and emission sectors with its periodic pledges on emission reduction initiatives to the United Nations. But what threatens to muddle a new round of commitments that promise to scrub the country’s skies partly free of pollutants by 2035 is the rebound of coal as a primary fuel of development. 
India plans to submit its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) to the UNFCCC, the global climate body, by COP 30, the latest edition
Topics : Climate Change Coal power renewable energy energy sector coal projects Carbon emissions
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon