Congress youth wing launches postcard campaign to seek 3 answers from PM

"The campaign has been launched across the country. It will be a door-to-door campaign where we will reach out to the people...

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Youth Congress's "Jawab Do Modi Ji Postcard Campaign"

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
The Indian Youth Congress on Monday launched a nationwide door-to-door postcard campaign through which it will seek a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on three questions.

One of the questions reads, "How much funds have been given to the BJP by Adani?"

Coco Padhi, the Indian Youth Congress' national general secretary and the organisation's Delhi in-charge, said, "The campaign has been launched across the country. It will be a door-to-door campaign where we will reach out to the people...

"We will then send these postcards to the prime minister."

The campaign comes days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Gandhi will be in Gujarat's Surat on Monday to file an appeal in a court against his conviction.

Topics : Narendra Modi | Congress | Politics

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

