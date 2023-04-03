close

Rahul Gandhi does not have any respect for judicial system, says BJP

His comments come on a day when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are going to Surat to file an appeal in the court challenging his convictions for making a derogatory statement

IANS Kolkata
Rahul Gandhi, congress

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi does not have any respect towards the judicial system of the country, BJP's national spokesman Sambit Patra said in Kolkata on Monday.

"My question is why Rahul Gandhi does not have any regard for the judicial system of the country. Why did he not apologize after issuing insulting statements about the other backward class community? He had the scope to that within the court," Patra said at a press conference at BJP's newly-opened office at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata this morning.

His comments come on a day when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are going to Surat to file an appeal in the court challenging his convictions for making a derogatory statement attacking the surname of Modi.

He also questioned why the Congress leadership had not displayed similar proactive steps when the party's Karnataka chief D.K. Shivakumar was arrested. He also claimed that the Congress leadership always becomes hyperactive when the issue is concerning Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Sambit Patra also launched a scathing attack against All Indian Trinamool Congress's national president and the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accused her of double-standards in pursuing her political lines.

"I wonder whether at all she is supporting the Congress. In the evening the chief minister speaks exactly the opposite of what she said in the morning. In the morning she gifts flowers to the Gandhi family members and in the evening, she claims Rahul Gandhi is not effective. I think that she should first clarify her stand about Rahul Gandhi," Patra said.

Rahul Gandhi | Congress | BJP | Politics

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

