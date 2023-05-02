close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Considering to form panel to examine execution by hanging: Centre to SC

Supreme Court on Tuesday was apprised by Centre that it was considering setting up a committee of experts to examine the prevalent mode of execution of death row convicts by hanging in the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 11:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday was apprised by the Centre that it was considering setting up a committee of experts to examine the prevalent mode of execution of death row convicts by hanging in the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala took note of the submissions of Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, that the government was considering his suggestion on constituting a committee of experts and deliberations were on.

The top law officer said there were processes related to finalisation of names for the proposed panel and that he will be able to respond on the issue after some time.

The Learned Attorney General states that the process of appointing a committee was under consideration. In view of the above, we will give a fixed date after the (summer) vacation, the bench said.

The top court on March 21 had said it may consider setting up of a committee of experts to examine whether execution of death row convicts by hanging was proportionate and less painful and had sought "better data" from the Centre on issues pertaining to the mode of execution.

Lawyer Rishi Malhotra had filed a PIL in 2017 seeking to abolish the present practice of executing a death row convict by hanging and replace it with less painful methods such as "intravenous lethal injection, shooting, electrocution or gas chamber".

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

CJI D Y Chandrachud administers oath of office to five new SC judges

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

CJI constitutes committee to conduct accessibility audit of SC premises

Two new SC judges sworn in, total strength of apex court reaches 34

LG's MCD nomination power row: SC to hear Delhi govt plea on May 8

APSEZ cargo handling up 9% in FY23, customs receipts rise 96% in 2 yrs

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' leaked on Twitter, gets 9 mn views

Punjab gets new office timing, CM Mann says move to bring many benefits

Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP chief, form panel to decide on future action

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court

First Published: May 02 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Google-owned Youtube is rolling out new advertisement format for Shorts

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

HSBC's profit jumped by $1.5 billon from acquisition of SVB's UK arm

HSBC
2 min read

Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner

Annual general meeting of ADB
1 min read

Google I/O event 2023 will take place on May 10, here's the full details

Google
3 min read

EV financing platform Ohm raises Rs 3 cr in funding led by Antler India

Ohm Mobility
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
3 min read

Back in action: HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters begin flying operations

HAL's helicopter production line is full for the next three years in building Dhruv ALH for the military
2 min read

Govt at advanced stage of consultation on sedition law: Centre to SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

India's exports to UAE likely to grow by 60% to $50 billion by FY27

exports, imports, trade
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon