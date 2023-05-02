Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP chief, form panel to decide on future action

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he has decided to step down as the party chief.

Speaking at a book launch of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan here, Pawar announced his decision which was met with protests by NCP workers and leaders.

I have decided to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party, he said.

Pawar also announced a panel of senior party leaders to draw a future course of action.

Party workers and leaders, however, demanded that Pawar withdraw his decision. They threatened not to leave the venue unless he rescind his decision.

A four-time Maharashtra chief minister, who served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, Pawar was instrumental in stitching together an unlikely coalition of the NCP, Congress and then ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

