Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP chief, form panel to decide on future action

Party workers and leaders, however, demanded that Pawar withdraw his decision. They threatened not to leave the venue unless he rescind his decision

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar

Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he has decided to step down as the party chief.

Speaking at a book launch of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan here, Pawar announced his decision which was met with protests by NCP workers and leaders.

I have decided to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party, he said.

Pawar also announced a panel of senior party leaders to draw a future course of action.

Party workers and leaders, however, demanded that Pawar withdraw his decision. They threatened not to leave the venue unless he rescind his decision.

A four-time Maharashtra chief minister, who served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, Pawar was instrumental in stitching together an unlikely coalition of the NCP, Congress and then ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 02 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

